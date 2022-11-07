Gas prices see massive 30-cent spike in metro Detroit in past week

(WXYZ) — Gas prices saw a massive spike over the past few days, sending the average price in the state to $4.23 per gallon, which is 27 cents higher than a week ago when we were below $4 per gallon.

According to AAA Michigan, prices in metro Detroit jumped 32 cents to an average of $4.20 a gallon, which is 80 cents more than this time last year.

Data from the Energy Information Administration saw gas demand drop slightly and gas stocks decrease.

"Michigan motorists are seeing much higher prices at the pump compared to this time last week," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If supply remains tight alongside rising crude oil prices, gas prices could continue to increase."