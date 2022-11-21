Gas prices see significant drop in metro Detroit, could set Thanksgiving record

(WXYZ) — Gas prices in metro Detroit have dropped back below $4 per gallon for Thanksgiving week, according to AAA Michigan.

The organization reports that prices in metro Detroit dropped 29 cents to an average of $3.65 per gallon. That's still 28 cents more than this time last year.

In Michigan, prices dropped 23 cents to an average of $3.81 per gallon, which is 31 cents higher than this time last month and 45 cents more than this time last year.

Despite the drop, prices could still set new record highs for the Thanksgiving holiday. In Michigan, the highest daily average price for Thanksgiving was $3.61 per gallon in 2012.

“Higher gas prices don’t seem to be enough to stop people from traveling to be with family and friends,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “We’ve found that when gas prices are high, travelers look to offset the added cost by spending less on a hotel, shopping or dining out.”