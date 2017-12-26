Gas prices see significant rise in metro Detroit after Christmas

(WXYZ) - Gas prices in metro Detroit are on the rise again after Christmas, with the average price up 8.6 cents per gallon in the past week. Now, the average price is $2.61 a gallon, according to GasBuddy. That's nearly 20 cents higher than the national average.

The national average rose just one cent to an average price of $2.43 per gallon.

When comparing prices this week to a year ago, prices are 22.6 cents higher than last year at this time and 4.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The national average has decreased 6.5 cents in the last month and is 14.9 cents higher than a year ago.

Ann Arbor is also seeing gas prices up 8.5 cents per gallon to $2.65, Flint is up 2.6 cents to $2.59 and Toledo up 14.8 cents to $2.41 per gallon.

The Great Lakes has seen a flurry of gas price increases over the last week as several refinery issues have surfaces, pulling the national average up nearly single-handedly," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

Comparing it to previous years, gas prices in metro Detroit were $2.39 in 2016, $1.88 in 2015, $2.07 in 2014, $3.19 in 2013 and $3.24 in 2012.