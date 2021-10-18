Watch
Gas prices see slight decrease in Michigan, still well above average

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
A motorist puts gas in his car at a Shell station Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to know why the state's gas prices are higher than the rest of the country. Newsom asked the California Energy Commission on Tuesday for an analysis of the state's gas prices by May 15. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
California High Gas Prices
Posted at 5:47 AM, Oct 18, 2021
(WXYZ) — Gas prices dropped slightly in Michigan compared to last week. According to AAA Michigan, prices are down 2 cents.

Drivers are now paying an average of $3.31 per gallon, which is 15 cents more than last month and $1.31 more than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, the average gas price increased to $3.31 per gallon, 2 cents more than last week and $1.20 more than this time last month.

Data from the Energy Information Administration found gas stocks and demand fell, but crude oil prices remain high – above $80 a barrel, the main culprit for rising prices.

“Despite a decrease in demand, high crude prices above $80 a barrel continue to keep pump prices elevated,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group.

  • Most expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($3.37), Saginaw ($3.34), Lansing ($3.34)
  • Least expensive gas price averages: Ann Arbor ($3.28), Jackson ($3.28), Flint ($3.30)
