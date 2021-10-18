Gas prices see slight decrease in Michigan, still well above average

(WXYZ) — Gas prices dropped slightly in Michigan compared to last week. According to AAA Michigan, prices are down 2 cents.

Drivers are now paying an average of $3.31 per gallon, which is 15 cents more than last month and $1.31 more than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, the average gas price increased to $3.31 per gallon, 2 cents more than last week and $1.20 more than this time last month.

Data from the Energy Information Administration found gas stocks and demand fell, but crude oil prices remain high – above $80 a barrel, the main culprit for rising prices.

“Despite a decrease in demand, high crude prices above $80 a barrel continue to keep pump prices elevated,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group.