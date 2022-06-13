Gas prices set another record high in Michigan & metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — Gas prices are up once again in Michigan and metro Detroit to another record high.

According to AAA Michigan, prices in both the state and metro Detroit are up 18 cents. The statewide average is $5.22 per gallon, while the average in metro Detroit is about $5.30 per gallon.

That's more than $2 higher than gas prices at this time last year, according to AAA. Drivers are now paying an average of $78 to fill up a 15-gallon tank with gas.

AAA reports that data from the Energy Information Administration found gas stocks decreased and gas demand grew once again as summer kicks into high gear.

According to AAA, gas prices will likely remain elevated for the near future due to the decreased supply and increased demand.

Most expensive gas price averages: Metro Detroit ($5.30), Ann Arbor ($5.27), Flint ($5.18),

Least expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($5.08), Saginaw-Midland-Bay City ($5.17)

Ways to Save on Gasoline