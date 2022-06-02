Gas prices surpass $5 in metro Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — For a first in Michigan, gas prices are hitting the $5 a gallon mark.

At the Shell gas station on Telegraph Road and Maple Road, gas hit $5.09 for those paying with cash. For those using a card, the price is $5.19.

The prices all over metro Detroit are creeping up.

In Macomb County, Chopper 7 over Chesterfield Township saw the Speedway gas station at Donner Road and 23 Mile Road charging $4.99.

In Oakland County, drivers at the Shell on Beck Road at I-96 in Novi are paying the same amount.

And in Wayne County, the Marathon in Redford at Telegraph Road and I-96 is at $4.99 a gallon.

What's shocking is how fast prices are rising. Just Thursday morning, people were paying $4.84 a gallon, which was up a nickel from Wednesday.

One week ago, the average price was $4.60 a gallon.

Drivers told 7 Action News the high prices are forcing them to make changes.

"Everyday, I map out where I'm going and I don't try to backtrack," one driver we spoke with said.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the disruption of Russia's oil exports are the main drivers for the higher prices.

On Thursday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed to ramp up production to try and bring down prices.

We will continue to track the prices and what is being done to try and bring them down.