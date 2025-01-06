Gas Prices up 11 cents across Michigan in first week of 2025

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — On average in the state of Michigan, gas prices are up 11 cents from a week ago heading into 2025.

Per the American Automobile Association (AAA), Michigan drivers are paying an average of $3.14 per gallon for regular unleaded gas.

That price is up 15 cents from this time last month, and 30 cents more than this time last year.

Drivers are paying an average of $47 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, down $10 from 2024's highest price back in July.

Here's a look at the most and least gas price averages across the state:



Most expensive gas price averages: Jackson ($3.19), Grand Rapids ($3.19), Ann Arbor ($3.16)

Least expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($2.97), Marquette ($2.98), Flint ($3.11)

You can find more info on gas prices near you by clicking this link.