Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Gas prices up 14 cents in Michigan since last week, up 10 cents in metro Detroit

Gas Prices
David Duprey/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bob Krueger holds up a gasoline pump nozzle for a photo after filling up a tank at his gasoline station in Clarence, N.Y., Monday, March 7, 2011. (AP Photo/David Duprey)
Gas Prices
Posted

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gas prices in the state of Michigan are up 14 cents since last week, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

Drivers in Michigan are now paying an average of $2.99 a gallon for regular unleaded fuel, up nine cents from this time last month and up two cents from this time last year.

This means that for a 15-gallon tank of gas, drivers are paying an average of $44, down $6 from last year's highest prices.

Gas prices in metro Detroit are also up, albeit slightly. Metro Detroit's average is set at $3.02/gallon, up 10 cents from this time last week and up 1 cent more than this time last year.

Here's a look at the priciest and cheapest gas price averages across the state:

  • Most expensive gas price averages:  Ann Arbor ($3.10), Metro Detroit ($3.02), Saginaw ($2.99)
  • Least expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($2.83), Traverse City ($2.84), Grand Rapids ($2.88)

For a look at gas prices near you, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch Entertainment Tonight on 7!