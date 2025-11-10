Gas prices up 14 cents in Michigan since last week, up seven cents in metro Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gas prices in the state of Michigan are up 14 cents since last week, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.11/gallon for regular unleaded fuel, up 13 cents from this time last month and six cents since this time last year.

Drivers are paying an average of $46 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline, down $11 from 2024's highest prices last July.

Gas prices are also up in metro Detroit, although that increase isn't as big as the state-wide one. Drivers are paying an average of $3.07/gallon, seven cents more than last week and four cents less than this time last year.

Here's a look at the cheapest and most expensive gas prices across the state:



Most expensive gas price averages: Ann Arbor ($3.17), Saginaw ($3.16), Lansing ($3.16)

Least expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($2.85), Marquette ($2.91), Flint ($3.06)

