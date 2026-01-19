Gas prices up 15 cents in Michigan since last week, up 11 cents in metro Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gas prices are up 15 cents per gallon in the state of Michigan since last week, according to the American Automobile Association.

Drivers are paying an average of $2.96/gallon for regular unleaded fuel, up 18 cents from last month, but down 19 cents since this time last year.

This means that on average, Michigan drivers are paying $44 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, down $6 from last year's highest prices.

Gas prices are also up in metro Detroit, with drivers paying $2.92/gallon, 11 cents more than last week and 24 cents less than this time last year.

Here's a look at the priciest and cheapest gas prices in the state



Most expensive gas price averages: Ann Arbor ($3.03), Lansing ($3.02), Saginaw ($3.01)

Least expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($2.68), Marquette ($2.74), Metro Detroit ($2.92)

For more information on gas prices near you, click here.