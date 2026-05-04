Gas prices up 84 cents in Michigan from last week, up 76 cents in metro Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan are up 84 cents from last week in the state of Michigan, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $4.86/gallon for regular unleaded fuel, which is 99 cents more than this last month and $1.64 more than this time last year.

This means that for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, drivers are paying an average of $73, up $22 from last year's highest prices.

"Michigan drivers are feeling the squeeze as gas prices spike 85 cents in one week," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "Until oil prices ease and gasoline stocks rebuild, drivers may continue to feel pressure from higher prices at the pump."

Metro Detroit's current average is $4.83 per gallon, up 76 cents since last week and up $1.66 from this time last year.

Here's a look at the priciest and cheapest gas prices across the state:



Most expensive gas price averages: Benton Harbor ($4.94), Ann Arbor ($4.92), Grand Rapids ($4.91)

Least expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($4.65), Flint ($4.82), Metro Detroit ($4.83)

For more information on gas prices near you, click here.