Gas prices up eight cents in Michigan since last week, up 13 cents in metro Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gas prices are up eight cents in the state of Michigan from last week, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $4.23/gallon for regular unleaded fuel, up seven cents since this time last month and up 98 cents since this time last year.

This means that for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, drivers are paying an average of $63, up $12 from last year's highest price.

Gas prices are also up in metro Detroit, with drivers paying $4.22, up 13 cents since last week and up $1.01 since last year.

Here is a look at the priciest and cheapest gas prices in the state:



Most expensive gas price averages: Ann Arbor ($4.30), Benton Harbor ($4.27), Lansing ($4.26)

Least expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($4.08), Marquette ($4.12), Grand Rapids ($4.21

For more information on gas prices near you, click here.