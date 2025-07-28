Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Gas prices up eight cents in Michigan since last week, up slightly less in metro Detroit

gas pump station car fuel
Jessica Hill/ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE- In this April 28, 2011 file photo, John Magel pumps gas at a station in Wethersfield, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, file)
gas pump station car fuel
DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan gas prices are up eight cents from this time last week, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.23/gallon for regular unleaded fuel, seven cents less than this last month and 56 cents less than this time last year.

This means that for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, drivers are paying an average of $48, down $9 from this time last year.

Gas prices are also up slightly in metro Detroit. Drivers are currently paying an average of $3.21 per gallon, about one cent more than this time last week and 51 cents less than this time last year.

Here is a look at the cheapest and most expensive gas prices across the state:

  • Most expensive gas price averages:  Grand Rapids ($3.30), Ann Arbor ($3.27), Jackson ($3.25)
  • Least expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($3.02), Traverse City ($3.16), Metro Detroit ($3.21)

