Gas station clerk and customer arrested after exchanging gunfire in Southfield

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Southfield gas station clerk and a customer were both arrested after police say they exchanged gunfire Tuesday evening.

It happened around 7:25 p.m. at the Shell gas station on Greenfield Road near 10 Mile Road.

Police say the clerk and customer got into a verbal argument before firing gunshots.

No one was hurt. Both the clerk and customer were taken into custody.

Police said there’s no threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.

