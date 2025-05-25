Gas station employee shot during robbery attempt in Detroit, police say

(WXYZ) — Detroit police say a gas station employee was shot during an attempted robbery on Sunday morning.

Police say the suspect entered the Marathon gas station in the 7500 block of Davison around 10:30 a.m. After a brief struggle, the employee was shot, police say.

Detroit police provide update on gas station shooting

The employee was taken to a nearby hospital and is reportedly in temp-serious condition.

Police said the suspect is described as a Black male in his 40s who was wearing a black ski mask and black hoodie at the time of the incident.

He left the location on foot after the shooting.

Police say the weapon was recovered.

If anyone has any information regarding this shooting, police urge you to call the 10th precinct at 313-596-1000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or Detroit Rewards TV at rewards.tv.