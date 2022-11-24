Watch Now
Gay club owner: Shooting comes amid a new 'type of hate'

Colorado Springs Shooting
David Zalubowski/AP
Co-owners of Club Q, Matthew Haynes, front, and Nic Grzecka, address the crowd after a 25-foot historic pride flag was displayed on the exterior of City Hall to mark the weekend mass shooting at the gay nightclub Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colo. The flag, known as Section 93 of the Sea to Sea Flag, is on loan for two weeks to Colorado Springs from the Sacred Cloth Project. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 3:44 PM, Nov 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-24 15:44:28-05

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The co-owner of Colorado Springs' Club Q said that anti-LGBTQ hate has evolved from prejudice to incitement.

In one of his first interviews since Saturday night's mass shooting, Nic Grzecka told the Associated Press that politicians calling transgender people "groomers" breeds violence.

Grzecka built Club Q into an enclave that sustained the LGBTQ community in the conservative-leaning Colorado Springs.

On Saturday, a shooter killed five and injured 17 in Club Q.

Grzecka and community leaders are working to reconstitute an LGBTQ support system to facilitate healing.

