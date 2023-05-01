General Motors cuts several hundred contract workers within global product development

(WXYZ) — General Motors confirmed to 7 Action News Monday that they have cut several hundred contractor workers within global product development at various locations, including at Warren's Global Technical Center.

A GM spokesperson said the action is part of normal operations and that it’s aimed at helping accelerate business and financial goals.

“A small number of contractors have departed the company, and those impacted were notified beginning April 29,” said the spokesperson in a statement.

In March, General Motors announced it would offer buyouts to a majority of its U.S. salaried workforce in an effort to save $2 billion by the end of next year.