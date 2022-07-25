Watch Now
Posted at 9:54 AM, Jul 25, 2022
(WXYZ) — General Motors announced Monday that they are launching a free interactive digital platform to help educate consumers on electric vehicles.

The company is calling it EV Live; it will reportedly showcase live learning sessions taught virtually by EV experts on everything from range to batteries, ownership to home and public charging.

According to GM, anyone can schedule a free live tour with an EV specialist or join an on-demand live tour no matter where they are on their EV journey. The public will also be able to ask questions.

It’s all in an effort, the company says, to make EV ownership accessible and more common.

For more information, go here.

