General Motors loses bid to skip recall for lights that are too bright

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors has lost a bid to avoid recalling about 727,000 small SUVs in the U.S. with headlight beams that can be too bright and cause glare for oncoming drivers.

In 2019 the Detroit automaker petitioned the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to avoid a recall, saying the problem didn’t affect safety for surrounding vehicles.

The petition covered GMC Terrain SUVs from the 2010 through 2017 model years. But the agency denied the request in a document posted Thursday on the Federal Register website.

GM said it’s deciding what to do next.

It’s likely the company will have to do a recall for not complying with federal safety regulations.