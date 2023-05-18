Watch Now
General Motors recalls 688,000 SUVs due to anchor bars that may prevent child seats being installed

PAUL SANCYA/ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - A July 25, 2008 file photo of General Motors Corp. headquarters in Detroit. The global shortage of computer chips forced General Motors to build 95,000 vehicles without certain components during the second quarter. The Detroit automaker said in a regulatory filing Friday, July 1, 2022, that most of the incomplete vehicles were built in June and that it expects most of them to be finished and sold to dealers before the end of the year. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, file)
Posted at 1:25 PM, May 18, 2023
DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling more than 688,000 small SUVs in the U.S. because owners may not be able to hook child seats to the anchors.

The recall covers certain 2020 to 2023 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain SUVs.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted on its website Thursday that the rear-seat lower anchor bars may have had too much powder coating. That could make them too thick and prevent a child seat from being installed.

GM says no crashes or injuries have been reported.

The automaker is asking owners to install child seats using the seat belts until the latches are repaired. Dealers will inspect the anchors and replace the finish if necessary.

Owners will be notified by letter starting June 26.

