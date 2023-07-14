Watch Now
Genesee County woman wins $6M playing Diamond Riches

Michigan Lottery
Posted at 11:46 AM, Jul 14, 2023
(WXYZ) — A 69-year-old woman from Genesee County has won $6 million from Michigan Lottery’s $300,000,000 Diamond Riches game!

The anonymous winner brought her ticket from a Pure Market location in Whitmore Lake and has chosen to receive her payment as a one-time lump sum instead of 30 annuity payments. This means she will take home about $4.1 million.

The lucky winner says she plans on saving her prize money.

According to the Michigan Lottery, the $300,000,000 Diamond Riches game has won players more than $278 million. A $50 ticket can win prizes that range from $50 to $6 million.

Lottery instant games can be purchased at the 10,500 retailers across Michigan.

