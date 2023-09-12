George Strait & Chris Stapleton coming to Ford Field next summer

Legendary country music singer George Strait is coming to Detroit as he has extended his run of stadium shows.

Strait will play Ford Field with Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town on July 13, 2024. Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 22 at 10 a.m.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public starting Friday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m.

“I’ve always said we have the best fans in the world, and to see so many of them show up for these shows just makes us want to keep bringing them more,” Strait said in a statement.