Georgia DA considers seeking Trump testimony in 2020 probe

FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks during an interview at her office, Feb. 24, 2021, in Atlanta.
Posted at 3:41 PM, Jul 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-15

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Georgia prosecutor investigating potential criminal interference in the 2020 presidential election says she's considering requesting that former President Donald Trump testify under oath to a grand jury.

Meanwhile, several people who've been subpoenaed as part of the probe have received letters informing them they're at risk of being indicted.

That's according to a person familiar with the matter who insisted on anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation Friday.

The developments underscore the accelerating nature of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' investigation and the key decisions that may lie ahead for prosecutors who've been scrutinizing efforts by Trump and his allies to undo his election loss in Georgia. Trump denies wrongdoing.

