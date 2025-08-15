Gertie - wild massasauga rattlesnake found at U-M Matthaei Botanical Gardens - gives birth

(WXYZ) — The University of Michigan's Matthaei Botanical Gardens & Nichols Arboretum discovered an Eastern Massasauga Rattlesnake inside a culvert earlier this summer, and that snake has now given birth!

According to officials at the gardens, in June, the rattlesnake started to frequent the culvert drain in the Great Lakes Gardens. She became such a fixture that the staff eventually named her Gertrude, referring to her as Gertie.

University of Michigan Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Nichols Arboretum

Staff members set up construction cones and signage to let the public know about Gertie, and a volunteer even set up a trail cam outside the culvert, which takes footage when it senses movement.

A few days after the trail cam was set up, officials at the gardens said two heads were spotted inside, and then many heads.

"While some snakes lay eggs, Massasaugas give birth to live young through a process called ovoviviparity, developing their eggs within their bodies until they are ready to hatch. Gertie gave birth to a brood of baby snakelets on Monday. They are now all sharing the shade of the culvert, snuggled together in a cozy snake pile," officials wrote in a post on July 29.

University of Michigan Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Nichols Arboretum

Now, people are encouraged to stop by for a respectful look from a safe distance. Eastern Massasauga Rattlesnakes are a federally protected species.

The Eastern Massasauga Rattlesnake is Michigan's only venomous snake population, but its population is declining.

The snake is usually found in or near wetland habitats in the state. Adult massasauga snakes are usually 18.5 inches - 30 inches long, but the record, according to MSU, is 39.5 inches. That's more than three feet.

Its body is gray or grayish-brown with dark blotches edged in white with spots down the back and sides. It also has a rattle on its tail.

University of Michigan Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Nichols Arboretum

MSU says the tail doesn't always rattle a warning, but it is a distinct segmented rattle.

There are several lookalike snakes in Michigan, including the Eastern Milk Snake, the Eastern Fox Snake, the Eastern Hog Nose Snake and the Northern Water Snake.

According to MSU, the Eastern Massasauga Rattlesnakes are shy and will avoid humans. If it doesn't feel threatened, it will even let you pass without revealing location.

Most common bites tend to be at the boot top level when someone steps on or over the snake, because it can't strike very high above ground.

MSU says if you get bit, move away from the snake and wait for help to arrive, or go to the nearest hospital immediately. Try to move as little as possible because venom spreads more rapidly if you walk fast or run. Do not cut or use ice on the wound, and do not fit a tourniquet on the affected leg or arm.

There have been no reported fatalities from massasauga bites in more than 50 years.