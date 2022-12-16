Get a NEXTGEN TV and experience interactive television tailored to you

(WXYZ) — It’s the holiday season — which means great deals on televisions and your chance to experience the future through NEXTGEN TV.

Two words: Interactive and immersive!

NEXTGEN TV, which is also called ATSC 3.0, is the third generation of digital TV technology. With it, viewers can experience sharper video with brilliant color, movie-theater quality sound and so much more.

From watching television as you shop online to the ability to get fast software upgrades in your vehicle, this technology has a lot to offer. NEXTGEN TV is free and comes with a stronger signal, tailor-made focused content, advertising & data delivery, 4K quality, and immersive audio.

In a nutshell, through NEXTGEN TV, local stations will be able to enhance their news, sports, live events and shows with interactive features aimed at delivering to viewers the content they care about most.

In order to experience this new technology, viewers can look for televisions with NEXTGEN TV already built in. There are currently television sets from LG Electronics, Samsung, Hisense and Sony that have NEXTGEN TV. With a NEXTGEN TV and an HD antenna, you can watch a wide variety of broadcast channels at no charge. The NEXTGEN features available will vary by broadcaster and television.

WMYD TV20 was the first Detroit television station to offer this service, and WXYZ-TV followed shortly after.

The E.W. Scripps Company, the parent company of WXYZ-TV, has continued to support this technology as a way of improving the quality of life for millions of people.

To learn more about NEXTGEN TV, click here.

