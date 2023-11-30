'Get Ahead of Lead': State launches program to educate and protect residents from lead

LANSING, Mich. (WXMI) — The state of Michigan has launched a new strategy to curb lead exposure.

Get Ahead of Lead aims to help residents determine and prevent lead exposure, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Michiganders are urged to obtain lead-reducing water filters if homes include:



Lead plumbing

Lead service lines stretching from the street to the home

Faucets or fittings sold earlier than 2014

Consumer Tool for Identifying Drinking Water Filters Certified to Reduce Lead by WXMI on Scribd

"Michigan is committed to protecting families from lead exposure by working with communities across the state to reduce or eliminate all sources of lead in the home,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said. “By following the recommendations of the Get Ahead of Lead initiative, families can be secure in the knowledge that they have one more layer of protection between themselves and lead.”

We’re told the program educates the public about lead sources and recommends how best to prevent exposure. It also determines which communities are most at risk for high blood lead levels.

MDHHS advises residents to do the following in order to uphold the home’s drinking water quality:



Keep water running with daily activities such as laundry, washing dishes, taking showers and flushing the toilet

Clean faucet aerators once every six months

Let water run until it is cold prior to consumption, cooking and preparing baby formula

Those with children younger than 6 are advised to speak to their doctor about blood lead testing and if they should be concerned about lead exposure.

Visit the state of Michigan’s website for more information.