'Get an advocate': Mother of 2 shares advice during Black Maternal Health Week

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It’s Black Maternal Health Week in Michigan. Now through Thursday, state and local leaders are raising awareness about the challenges Black families face during pregnancy.

“I wasn’t expecting it to be 50 hours," Marie Richardson said.

The mother of two from Detroit says giving birth for the first time in May of 2022 was anything but easy. She labored for 50 hours but despite the pain, she got through it.

“My mom was really the one saying, 'no, I know my daughter and I know her pain tolerance. I think we should go another route,'" Richardson said.

Her mother was her “spokesperson” as she likes to call it.

“You’re feeling helpless. You can’t control what your body is doing, so you need someone to come in and help you," Tanya Griffith, Richardson's mother, said. "Whatever that relief is, rather it’s a cup of water or some ice or just some comfort, get an advocate."

It’s advice they’re both recommending to women as the state celebrates Black Maternal Health Week: have an advocate with you during and after birth.

Detroit Medical Center's Sinai Grace Hospital is also taking this week to let mothers know they’re here for you.

“(I) came here to better the city's mortality rates as we are three to four times more likely to die in childbirth or have very severe complications than our caucasian counterparts," said Deidra Ross, director of Women's Health at DMC's Sinai Grace Hospital.

Video: Deidra Ross runs through the upcoming events for Black Maternal Health Week

Deidra runs through the upcoming events for Black Maternal Health Week

As a certified nurse midwife, Ross has delivered over 500 babies in Detroit and she says she has noticed a lack of resources for pregnant women in the city including access to transportation to doctor's appointments and healthy food options.

"And because our moms are unfortunately disadvantaged in this way, we're finding they have a lot of comorbidities, and these comorbidities go into why they have complications during childbirth," Ross said.

But she's looking to break down these barriers and improve women’s health care.

One of the improvements DMC is doing across their system is renovating their postpartum unit to have bigger rooms for mothers as they recover after birth, and it’s expected to open later this year.

We’re also told Sinai Grace Hospital is bringing in more staff who are passionate to help moms, especially Black moms during labor and delivery.

“So hopefully, women in the community will see we’re doing a lot of great things here at Sinai Grace to turn the narrative," Ross said.

As for Richardson, she says she had an easier time giving birth to her second daughter in November 2024, and she wants mothers to know the right support is out there.

"If you feel like you’re not being heard, don’t be afraid to change or get another person that can advocate for you," Richardson said.

This week, the DMC network is hosting a variety of events to celebrate Black Maternal Health Week:

Tuesday, April 15: March for Moms



Noon to 2 p.m.

Detroit Medical Center Brush Mall

Parking at 311 Mack Avenue in Detroit

Wednesday, April 16: “Here to Hear Him” Event for Black Fathers



5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Auditorium at Children's Hospital of Michigan

3901 Beaubien Boulevard in Detroit

Thursday, April 17: DMC Community Baby Shower



Capped at 500 participants, registration required

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wayne County Community College, Northwest Campus

8200 West Outer Drive in Detroit in the Welcome Center, 2nd Floor Ballroom

More information on this week's events can be found on DMC's website.

If you're interested in donating items for the Community Baby Shower and the Mothers’ Closets at DMC Sinai-Grace and DMC Hutzel Women’s hospitals, visit their online registry.

