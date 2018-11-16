These are the most dangerous intersections in metro Detroit

(WXZY) - Winter is coming to metro Detroit and that means we'll have slippery roads which can cause many problems. There are already several dangerous intersections in metro Detroit, and Kim Russell is taking a look at them.

The Southeast Michigan Coalition of Governments (SEMCOG), has created a database showing when, where, and how every single reported traffic crash happens. They created the database to find out where drivers are most in danger.

The analysts took a look at police report after police report, looking for patterns.

Kevin Vettraino from SEMCOG tells 7 Action News it's also information you can use to drive defensively.

When we looked at the most recent SEMCOG numbers from 2017 - we found if you are driving in the area of Van Dyke and Eleven Mile - there is a reason to be cautious. It made the SEMCOG most dangerous intersection list not once— but twice.

That's because one side is on Center Line and the other is on Warren. In all, police responded to a staggering 145 accidents at Van Dyke and 11 Mile, on both sides of I-696.

Warren Police Sgt. Ken Marsee says people need to be aware, it is a congested area. Most incidents are rear-end crashes in rush hour. The city responded with patrols and by banning trucks from turning left, which often blocked traffic.

Coming in at No. 2 and No. 3 on the list is Ford Rd. in Canton at Lilley where there were 87 crashes, and just the way down at Haggerty where there were 81 crashes.

No. 4 is in Farmington Hills at Orchard Lake and 12 Mile. There have been 79 crashes there. Of those, 42 percent are rear-end crashes, but about 25 percent are t-bone crashes.

Coming in at No. 5 is Southfield and 11 Mile where there were 75 crashes in 2015. The trend continues with most being rear-end accidents but about 33 percent are sideswipe.

While these are statistically the biggest problem intersections last year, SEMCOG has data on all intersections so the public can spot problems.

You can search that data at their website by clicking here.