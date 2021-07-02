GFL removing flood-damaged items from curbs in metro Detroit throughout 4th of July weekend

GFL Environmental crews will be removing flood damaged items throughout the holiday weekend.

The waste hauler is deploying hundreds of refuse trucks and crews in the metro Detroit area. GFL said residents should have bulk items to the curb by Friday evening.

“Our crews will be on the streets all weekend removing flood-damaged items,” said Lou Berardicurti, GFL Environmental Area Vice President – Michigan & Indiana, in a press release. “We have over 330 trucks running on Saturday and nearly 160 trucks running on July 4th, providing our customers some measure of relief. I’m very proud of our hundreds of team members taking time from their families over the holiday weekend to assist families needing help recovering from the recent flooding.”

GFL will deploy crews in the flood-damaged areas of Detroit, Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, Garden City, Grosse Pointe City, Grosse Pointe Park, Grosse Pointe Woods, Harper Woods, and Inkster.

Flood-damaged bulk items should be at the curb no later than 6 a.m. Saturday, July 3. Crews will be on impacted streets on Saturday and Sunday.

