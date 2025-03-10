Giant kids resale event coming to Oakland Expo Center in March

(WXYZ) — A giant kids resale event is coming to the Oakland Expo Center later this month.

The Just Between Friends sale aims to help local families save money when it comes to items they need for their growing kids. The items sold at the event are around 50 to 90 percent off retail prices, according to the JBF website.

Here’s a look at what the sales include:



Children's Clothing (infant through teen sizes)

Maternity Clothing

Infant Care Items (diaper pails, bottles, nursing items)

Kid Furnishings (room decor, furniture, pack-n-play)

Toys & Play Equipment (large, small, indoor, outdoor)

Books, DVDs, Games, Video Games & Systems

Arts & Crafts (party supplies, arts/crafts)

Strollers & Car Seats

Sporting Goods

The event will be held at 2212 Mall Drive E. in Waterford on the following dates:

Thursday, March 20, from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 21, from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 22, from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 23, from 8 a.m. to noon

There are additional sales in other metro Detroit locations in the spring.

The community can snag free tickets online. At the door, it’s $3 admission. Those 18 and under are free.

For more information on the event, go to jbfsale.com.