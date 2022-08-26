Riders experience a much smoother ride as the Giant Slide re-opens on Belle Isle

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Eager riders once again lined up and donned burlap sacks Friday morning at the second reopening of the Giant Slide on Belle Isle in Detroit.

“Adrenaline is pumping,” a rider said while waiting in line Friday morning for the second re-opening of the now iconic Giant Slide on Belle Isle.

Nearly two week ago, riders could be seen as they were strewn about as they plunged down the Giant Slide.

In response, Belle Isle officials temporarily closed the slide to "make adjustments" after a few wild rides.

"We are going to be making some adjustments to the speed that we have seen users coming down today. Hopefully after our small adjustment we will be back up and running and the slide will be slower for more enjoyment," Belle Isle officials said in a Facebook post.

On August 19, Belle Isle Park announced via Facebook that workers scrubbed down the surface of the slide and will spray water on the slide between rides to help control the speed.

The Giant Slide will be open Fridays through Sundays until Labor Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The slide costs $1 per ride and all riders must be 48" tall.