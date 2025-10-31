Giant Teddy Bear shows up in between Hudson's Detroit buildings for holidays

(WXYZ) — In a nod to the building's past, a giant Teddy Bear has been placed between the Hudson's Detroit buildings in Downtown Detroit.

That spot is part of Nick Gilbert Way, a plaza in between the buildings that honors Dan Gilbert's late son, Nick, who died in 2023 at the age of 26 from neurofibromatosis.

According to the Detroit Historical Society, Hudson's was known for its Santa bears in the past when the department store was still around.

According to plans from Bedrock filed with Detroit City Council earlier this month, part of the holiday programming for Decked Out Detroit includes the return of a Teddy bear.

The plans show a kiosk in Nick Gilbert Way that will "feature nostalgic keepsake swag."