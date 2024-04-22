Giant Uniroyal tire on I-94 celebrates 60th birthday

The giant Uniroyal Tire along I-94 west of Detroit is officially 60 years old, according to the company.

The giant tire was built as a Ferris wheel for the 1964-65 World's Fair in New York and was relocated to Detroit in 1965.

“For decades, the Giant Uniroyal Tire has brought smiles to the faces of many people,” Uniroyal Brand Director Michelle Grim said in a statement. “As a Detroit native myself, I am among those who enjoy the sight of the landmark that embodies the endurance, grit and automotive industry ingenuity that is rooted in the city of Detroit and also in Uniroyal tires. At Uniroyal, we take pride in the Giant Tire’s history and plan to maintain it for future generations.”

Uniroyal said the tire was designed by Shreve, Lamb and Harmon – the same architectural firm that designed the Empire State Building. It weights 12 tons and is 80 feet tall, and the interior of 120,576 cubic feet. The tread on the fire measures six inches deep!

