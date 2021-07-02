Gift of Life Michigan is requiring all staff to be vaccinated by September

ANN ARBOR, MI (WXYZ) — Gift of Life Michigan will be requiring all of its staff to be fully vaccinated by September 10, 2021.

The organization said this decision was made for the safety of staff, donor families, and organ and tissue recipients throughout the state.

"This was not a decision made lightly," CEO of Gift of Life Michigan Dorrie Dils said. "I am asking you to have compassion for one another, to protect one another, and to contribute to eliminating this devastating virus in our community.”

Gift of Life Michigan worked with the Washtenaw County Health Department to provide vaccinations to staff as soon as it was available to them. To date, about 70 percent of staff have been vaccinated.

“We have taken this public health crisis extremely seriously since the beginning of the pandemic," Dill said. "Even as restrictions are being lifted throughout the state, we know the pandemic is not yet behind us."