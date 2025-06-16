GiGi’s Playhouse gears up for 6th Annual GiGiFIT Acceptance Challenge June 22

A fun 1-mile run/walk and Field Day is planned on Sunday, June 22 to raise money for GiGi’s Playhouse Detroit. It’s the 6th Annual GiGiFIT Acceptance Challenge.

Watch below: How DADA Charitable Fund helped GiGi's Playhouse launch fitness, speech programs

Participants will enjoy physical fitness challenges while raising funds to support free programs provided at GiGi’s Playhouse Down Syndrome Achievement Center Detroit.

GiGi’s Playhouse Detroit Board President Denise Moor and her daughter Amber came on 7 News Detroit at Noon to promote the event.

It will be held on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 11a.m. at Detroit Country Day Stadium Field at 22305 W. 13 Mile Road in Beverly Hills.