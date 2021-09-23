Gilbert Family Foundation hires Darnell Adams as director of Detroit community services

(WXYZ) — The Gilbert Family Foundation announced Thursday it has hired Darnell Adams as the foundation's director of Detroit community services.

Adams was chosen after a months-long search and interview process. He has more than 10 years of strategic planning, community development and more experience in Detroit. Previously, he was the vice president of program implementation at Invest Detroit and also worked for the city's land bank.

His job will be to oversee $350 million in philanthropic investments from the Foundation.

“Dan and I are honored to welcome Darnell to the Gilbert Family Foundation team. His experience, talents and dedication to Detroit will lead to unprecedented impacts across our community,” said Jennifer Gilbert, entrepreneur and co-founder of the Gilbert Family Foundation. “Darnell leads by always asking questions first. His curiosity and empathy allow him to bridge gaps and connect residents to the resources they need, build community and grow access to equity and opportunity.”

“I am grateful for the trust placed in me by Dan and Jennifer Gilbert. Having the opportunity to work hand in hand with Detroiters – to be intentional, thoughtful and inclusive with the right partners and resources – has been a dream for me since I was a kid,” said Adams. “Detroit is full of talented organizations and individuals that have been doing incredible work to keep this great city moving during its hardest times. I look forward to building upon the Foundation’s relationships with those partners to scale up their impact.”

Earlier this year, the foundation also announced a Detroit Tax Relief Fund which aimed to eliminate property taxes owed by nearly 20,000 low-income Detroiters. So far, it said it has paid off back tax debts for about 1,600 Detroiters.

The foundation also said that there are more than 3,000 other homeowners to have their property taxes addressed by the end of the year.

“We are encouraged by the progress we have already made through the Detroit Tax Relief Fund in paying off the property tax burden of 1,600 Detroiters, unlocking equity and opportunity for them and their families,” said Louis Piszker, CEO of Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency. “While the tax foreclosure moratorium was a critical need amidst the ongoing pandemic, our concern was that it would reduce the urgency amongst homeowners in enrolling in this program. We are grateful that has not been the case.”