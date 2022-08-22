Watch Now
News

Actions

Gilchrist announces EV charging station expansion to underserved areas

Lt. Gov. Gilchrist announces Volta expansion
Michigan Executive Office of the Governor
Lt. Gov. Gilchrist announces Volta expansion
Lt. Gov. Gilchrist announces Volta expansion
Posted at 4:02 PM, Aug 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-22 16:02:21-04

DETROIT (WXMI) — Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist announced an expansion to Michigan’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure, courtesy of Volta Charging.

The expansion will focus on adding charging stations to underserved areas, according to the state of Michigan.

We’re told a partnership between Volta and Kroger will result in charging stations implemented at Kroger stores in the following locations:

  • Southgate - 16705 Fort Street
  • Roseville - 20891 E Thirteen Mile Road
  • Westland - 200 Merriman Road
  • Lapeer - 540 S Main Street

“We are pleased to deepen our collaboration with Volta, as our partnership plays a critical role in ensuring EVs and their charging infrastructure are more accessible and equitable for all,” says Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist. “Through this project, and Michigan’s broader efforts to implement a comprehensive EV ecosystems approach, we will lead the nation in developing the future of sustainable transportation.”

The Michigan governor’s office says more than 2,800 Volta charging stations have been installed throughout the country, adding motorists can use the Volta app to locate nearby stations.

Visit the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s website for more information.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!