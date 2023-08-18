Gilchrist appointed chair-elect of National Lieutenant Governors Association

LANSING, Mich. — Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist was appointed chair-elect of the National Lieutenant Governors Association (NLGA) Friday.

The NLGA is a group of bipartisan professionals who offer support to the nation’s lieutenant governors and U.S. territories’ “seconds-in-command,” according to the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor.

“The National Lieutenant Governors Association is at the forefront of our work as lieutenant governors to make a difference for communities across the country,” says Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. “It brings lieutenant governors from all parties together to share best practices and collaborate on the pressing issues we all face. As Michigan shows national leadership on innovation and economic development, protecting fundamental rights, and addressing the climate crisis, I am excited to step up as chair-elect and honored by the confidence my fellow lieutenant governors have placed in me.”

We’re told the NLGA nominated and approved Gilchrist’s appointment. His service as chair will begin next year.

The state says Gilchrist is currently the chair of NLGA’s Midwest division.

“NLGA thrives under leaders that are willing to participate, share, and learn with their peer seconds-in-command from across the country,” says NLGA Director Julia Brossart. “Michigan Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist is an engaged leader on issues like economic opportunity, criminal justice, and technology. We are looking forward to working closely with Lt. Governor Gilchrist when he becomes chair of the NLGA in the summer of 2024.”

