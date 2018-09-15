Gilda's Family Walk & 5K Run races to raise money for cancer patients, survivors

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) - Gilda's Family Walk & 5K run hosted their annual fundraising event Saturday morning.

Participants gathered at Royal Oak High and made a special stop at the Gilda's Club. The event was held to raise funds for members of the cancer community in metro Detroit.

Last year, the organization raised more than $160,000 for patients and survivors.

Click here fore more information.