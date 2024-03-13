Gilly's Clubhouse, new sports bar in Downtown Detroit, set to open April 5

Gilly's Clubhouse, a new sports bar planned along Woodward Ave. in Downtown Detroit, is set to open on Friday, April 5, Detroit Tigers Opening Day.

The 10,000-square-foot space from Bedrock Detroit is named after Dan and Jennifer Gilbert's late son, Nicolas, who was affectionately nicknamed "Gilly." He passed away at the age of 26 last May from complications from neurofibromatosis.

According to Bedrock, Gilly's was the original vision from Nick, who had worked on the project in the last couple years of his life. His brothers, Grant and AJ, have worked to help get the restaurant open

The sports bar will be open in time for Opening Day and for the NFL Draft.

"We are excited to have this unique opportunity to introduce our unique concept to the city of Detroit in time for the Tigers' home opener, and to the rest of the sports world during the NFL Draft," said Josh Lang owner of 7OH2 Hospitality, the operating partner of the establishment. "Gilly's Clubhouse will be the destination for every fan to show their spirit and pride. Sports, great food, creative cocktails, art, and entertainment – Gilly's will offer it all. As Nick Gilbert often said, 'What's Not to Like?'"

According to Bedrock, Gilly's will have a coffee shop cafe and then a wide collection of draft beers and specialty cocktails, inspired by Detroit.

The menu will include grass-fed smash burgers, chicken wings, homemade mac and cheese, fresh salads, grain bowls and much more.

The interior was designed by Coeval Studios and drew inspiration from the City of Detroit. There will also be curated artwork from locally-based artists, including Tyrell Windston and Davariz Broaden.

There will also be Gilly's Rooftop, which will offer Mexican street fare, opening later in the spring.

Bedrock Detroit

The bar will be open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 .m.