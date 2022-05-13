Watch
Gino's Pizzeria & Restaurant in Keego Harbor damaged in overnight fire

Posted at 7:06 AM, May 13, 2022
KEEGO HARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Fire crews are on scene investigating a fire at Gino's Pizzeria and Restaurant in Keego Harbor.

The restaurant along Cass Lake Rd. suffered the first overnight and had significant damage.

Pictures from around 7 a.m. Friday showed fire investigators on scene looking into a cause, and the fire is out.

According to the Gino's restaurant website, it has been open since 1971 and owned by the Santia family.

"We specialize in traditional Italian food, American classics, and featured specials served in a comfortable restaurant surrounded by a friendly atmosphere - perfect for the entire family or an intimate dinner," the website reads.

