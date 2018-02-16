Girl Scouts begin setting up to sell cookies at metro Detroit malls, stores

(WXYZ - It's a cookie lover's favorite time of the year! Beginning Friday, the Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan will be setting up booths at area malls, grocery and big box stores.

The season runs from mid February until the beginning of April. Every purchase makes it possible for girls to build leadership and business skills.

Most of the cookies like Samoas and Thin Mints are $4 a box while S'mores and Toffee-Tastic, which is gluten free, are $5.50 a box.