Girl Scouts of USA introduce a new cookie to the lineup

(WXYZ) — Girl Scout Cookie season is upon us and this year the Girl Scouts of USA are adding a new cookie to the mix.

Adventurefuls, a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt, will join national favorites like Thin Mints and Samoas.

Now through April, cookie enthusiasts can get their hands on the new cookie and the other classics.

This year, Girl Scouts of America will continue to deliver their beloved cookies through DoorDash.

"Through this collaboration, we aim to provide access and opportunity for Girl Scouts, while providing their neighborhoods with safe, efficient, and enjoyable ways to support their local troops,” DoorDash’s VP of strategic partnerships and business development Shanna Prevé said.

If you're looking to purchase cookies and don't know a girl scout personally, beginning February 18, you can enter your zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder at www.girlscoutcookies.org to find a booth near you. You can also download the DoorDash app and search "Girl Scouts" for cookies.

For more information on cookie booths in your area visit girlscoutcookies.org or text COOKIES to 59618.