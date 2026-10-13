'Girls in the Graveyard' event celebrates Detroit women during tour at historic Elmwood Cemetery

Outlier Media and Elmwood Cemetery are celebrating Detroit women and getting into the spooky spirit once again with an event in October. Outlier Media is a proud partner of 7 News Detroit

The annual "Girls in the Graveyard" event will take place at Elmwood Cemetery on Friday, Oct. 16 and Saturday, Oct. 17. Guests will go on a guided Elmwood Cemetery tour, following by cider, sweets and books.

"Detroit was built by women whose stories deserve to be remembered. Girls in the Graveyard brings them to life at Elmwood Cemetery," the event listing reads. "During this guided walking tour, you’ll meet journalists, educators, activists, diplomats, designers, aviators, public servants and military pioneers who helped shape Detroit and beyond."

Tickets are $35 per person, and each ticket includes one year of membership to The Outlier Collective, which is Outlier's membership program.

You can purchase tickets and learn more about the event here.