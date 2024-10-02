'Girls in the Graveyard' event celebrates Detroit women with tour at historic Elmwood Cemetery

(WXYZ) — Outlier Media and Elmwood Cemetery are celebrating Detroit women and getting into the spooky spirit with an event later this month.

The Outlier Collective and Historic Elmwood Cemetery and Foundation are hosting a "Girls in the Graveyard" event at Elmwood Cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 19. The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Guests will have a guided tour of the cemetery with Elmwood Director of Education Amy Elliott Bragg. You will learn about the "many exceptional women buried at Elmwood Cemetery – and bring to life their stories."

After the tour, you'll be able to enjoy refreshments from Sister Pie. They have also partnered with Source Booksellers, an independent woman-owned bookstore, to browse hand-picked books that highlight the tour.

Tickets are $30 each and can be purchased on the Outlier website.