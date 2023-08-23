Watch Now
Giuliani is expected to turn himself in on Georgia 2020 election indictment charges

Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani speaks to reporters as he leaves his apartment building in New York, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Posted at 12:59 PM, Aug 23, 2023
ATLANTA (AP) — Rudy Giuliani is expected to turn himself in at a jail in Atlanta on charges related to efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

The former New York mayor was indicted last week with former President Donald Trump and 17 others.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis says they participated in a wide-ranging conspiracy to subvert the will of voters after Trump lost to Joe Biden.

Giuliani faces charges related to his work as a lawyer for Trump after the November 2020 general election.

Giuliani said Wednesday he feels he's "fighting for justice." Trump says he plans to turn himself in on Thursday.

