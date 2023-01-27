Watch Now
Give a Child a Book campaign gives free books to students at M.L. King Academy

Friday
and last updated 2023-01-27 17:48:55-05

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Friday was an exciting morning at M.L. King Academy in Mount Clemens, pre-schoolers got to come into their school and pick out free books as part of the WXYZ Give a Child a Book campaign.

"We’re gonna get 100,000,000 books!" exclaimed 4-year-old Xavier Duhart.

The pre-schooler was at the school Friday morning picking out his books with his grandmother, Shawn Boyd who told us; "Oh I think this is awesome. I just asked how much it is and she said it was free, everything is free. So it’s a nice experience for these kids to come get some books."

Mother to a pre-schooler Calliope, Magdalene McFadden told us; "Well I loved the scholastic book fair when I was little so it was really exciting it was on a day when the parents could come because I wanted to come as well."

Fridays books are available for free because this past summer the team at Channel 7 did a call-out for donations from employees and the community.

With the collected money, and with a matching contribution from the Scripps Howard fund, our team is able to give away more than 12,000 high-quality books to the community this winter.

Including truck books for the young automotive buff LaDorrian that we met at the event.

His mom Latrese told us; "I think this is a wonderful event, it gives children the opportunity to explore the different books and pick what they would like."

There's a large variety of books being offered at the fair from books that help kids learn about their emotions, to books to help with STEM skills.

General Manager of WXYZ, 7 Action News, Mike Murri said; "These are the best days of the year, it’s almost like Christmas morning. To be able to see those books in the schools, and see them pick out a book that they want, and they’re all new books!"

From January through May, there will be five more book give-away events at schools in Detroit, Oak Park, Warren, and Lapeer.

Data shows over 61% of low-income families do not have any books in their homes, and now, more than ever, children need them.

If you give a child a book, there's no telling where that learning may take them.

"It gives you a sense of adventure, traveling, seeing the world in a different aspect," said Boyd.

When asked why he liked reading Xavier exclaimed, "because I like reading!"

We are always accepting donations for the If You Give A Child A Book campaign.

To donate, click here.

