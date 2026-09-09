Give A Child A Book: Help get books to children across metro Detroit!

(WXYZ) — One book can change the story of a child's life, and you have a chance to help make a difference in our community.

Our "If You Give A Child A Book" campaign will kick off on September 9, and we're so excited to help inspire reading by giving new books to local children across metro Detroit! The Scripps Howard Fund will be matching donations for the day, up to $200,000.

HELP GIVE A CHILD A BOOK BY CLICKING HERE

Employees at WXYZ-TV and TV20 Detroit, along with the Scripps Howard Fund, have made it their mission to get high-quality books to children in our community through the "If You Give A Child A Book" campaign.

Last year alone, the employees at WXYZ/WMYD, the community, businesses and the Scripps Howard Fund helped provide kids in metro Detroit with over 20,000 new books.

One of the greatest predictors of a child’s success is books in the home. The literacy forecast for America’s children is sobering. According to the 2024 National Assessment of Educational Progress, only 31% of fourth graders in the U.S. read at or above a proficient level.

HELP GIVE A CHILD A BOOK BY CLICKING HERE

‘If You Give A Child A Book’ celebrates one millionth book milestone at local school

“This campaign, year after year, continues to put thousands of new, age-appropriate books into the hands of kids throughout metro Detroit,” said Mike Murri, WXYZ-TV & WMYD-TV20 Detroit vice president and general manager.

Through the “If You Give A Child A Book” campaign, each year WXYZ-TV and the Scripps Howard Fund work with local schools to reach underserved children, with a special focus on kindergarten through third grade.

Following an internal employee donation campaign, we're now collecting donations from the community to help with our mission!

HELP GIVE A CHILD A BOOK BY CLICKING HERE

Multiple donation options are available to help local kids. They include:

$12 will provide two books

$30 will provide five books

$60 will provide 10 books

$120 will provide 20 books

$600 will provide 100 books

The Give A Child A Book program has distributed over 1.5 million books since its inception.

