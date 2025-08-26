Give A Child A Book: Help give books to children across metro Detroit!

(WXYZ) — One book can change the story of a child's life, and you have a chance to help make a difference in our community.

Our "If You Give A Child A Book" campaign will kick off on Wednesday, September 3, and we're so excited to help inspire reading by giving new books to local children across metro Detroit!

HELP GIVE A CHILD A BOOK BY CLICKING HERE

Employees at WXYZ-TV and TV20 Detroit, along with the Scripps Howard Fund, have made it their mission to get high-quality books to children in our community through the "If You Give A Child A Book" campaign. The Scripps Howard Fund is matching donations during our book blitz on September 3 up to $200,000.

Last year alone, the employees at WXYZ/WMYD, the community, businesses and the Scripps Howard Fund helped provide kids in metro Detroit over 20,000 new books.

One of the greatest predictors of a child’s success is books in the home. The literacy forecast for America’s children is sobering. According to the 2024 National Assessment of Educational Progress, only 31% of fourth graders in the U.S. read at or above a proficient level.

“This campaign, year after year, continues to put thousands of new, age-appropriate books into the hands of kids throughout metro Detroit,” said Mike Murri, WXYZ-TV & WMYD-TV20 Detroit vice president and general manager.

Through the “If You Give A Child A Book” campaign, each year WXYZ-TV and the Scripps Howard Fund partner with local schools to reach underserved children, with a special focus on kindergarten through third grade.

In partnership with the United Way for Southeastern Michigan and Scholastic, WXYZ-TV is distributing the books at partner schools in the Detroit and metro Detroit area through various events and book drive-thrus. Books are chosen to be specific to each school and classroom. Through the partnership, students will be able to create their own home libraries filled with books they have chosen themselves. The goal — to give each student 10 age-appropriate books each year.

"This has become like a point of pride for our school. Our children look forward to getting the books," said Pepper Elementary School Principal Emanuel Haley. " This program allows the children to kind of accumulate books that they would not normally get."

Following an internal employee donation campaign, we're now collecting donations from the community to help with our mission!

Multiple donation options are available to help local kids. They include:

$12 will provide two books

$30 will provide five books

$60 will provide 10 books

$120 will provide 20 books

$600 will provide 100 books

The Give A Child A Book program has distributed over 1.5 million books since its inception.

