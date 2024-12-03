Giving Tuesday: Tips to donate safely & things to watch out for from the BBB

(WXYZ) — Giving Tuesday is the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving, and if you're interested in making a donation to charity, be wary of scammers.

I contacted the Better Business Bureau for advice on how to avoid scams when giving to a non-profit.

"If somebody stumbles across a social media post encouraging people to donate, what is the red flag there?” I asked the BBB.

"Well, first of all, social media right now, sadly, is almost the red flag because there's just so much misinformation on social media. I'm not saying it's all wrong, but as soon as you see something compelling on social media, take it offline. Jot down that full name and then conduct your own research. That's just the safest way to go," Nakia Mills, the director of marketing for the BBB, said.

Mills tells me if you have an organization in mind, go directly to the charity's website. Don't click on a link posted on social media or sent to your phone or email.

Next, confirm the charity's exact name so you don't end up on an imposter site because of a misspelling. Also, resist pressure to give on the spot.

Make sure to use a credit card to make donations because debit cards and checks don't have fraud protection like credit cards do. Also, anyone asking you to pay with a gift card or cryptocurrency is a red flag.

Finally, make sure to only donate on secure websites - the ones with an "S" after "HTTP" in the web address.

"Are scammers a big concern on getting Tuesday specifically?" I asked.

Well, any time. It's very similar to after, you know, say, a natural disaster. Giving Tuesday - it's one of those days where we have tons of people who are looking to literally give away their money. So, this is a prime time for scammers to dive in and think of what's my best scenario I can put out today when I know people are looking to give money and they might do a little less research today because today is the day of giving," Mills said.

Below you'll find the Better Business Bureau tips for people to use when donating to charity on Giving Tuesday. Some of those tips include information from Give.org. They include:



Get the charity's exact name. With so many charities in existence, mistaken identity is a common problem.

Resist pressure to give on the spot, whether from a telemarketer or door-to-door solicitor.

Be wary of heart-wrenching appeals.

Press for specifics. For example, if the charity said it's helping the homeless, ask how and where it's working.

Check websites for basics. They should have the mission, program and finances on the site.

Don't assume that every organization is tax-exempt. You can check their tax status on the IRS website.

You can go to the Give.org website and check an alphabetical list of charities

